Cardinals Could Lose Starter vs Lions
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could be down a significant name along the offensive line for Week 3's battle against the Detroit Lions.
Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was not spotted at Friday's practice.
Beachum practiced fine on Wednesday but was listed on Thursday's injury report with a hamstring injury. After being limited yesterday, he was not in attendance during the team's open portion of practice.
"He's doing okay," Cardinals head coach said on Beachum's status heading into Week 3.
When asked if he would play, Gannon replied: "We'll see."
Beachum was the team's backup swing tackle behind Paris Johnson and Jonah Williams to begin the season, though Williams suffered a knee injury in Week 1, which saw Beachum inserted into the lineup.
Beachum struggled against the Buffalo Bills but found his footing against the Los Angeles Rams last week. With Williams on injured reserve and no clear timetable for his return, the Cardinals will rely on Beachum to anchor the right tackle spot in his absence.
Facing a tough Lions front featuring premier pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who had five sacks in Week 2) was already a daunting task with Beachum in the mix. If the veteran can't go, the Cardinals could roll with Jackson Barton, who was elevated from the team's practice squad last week.
Barton has played just six offensive snaps through his two-year tenure in Arizona.
Another potential replacement would be fellow practice squad player Charlie Heck, who has 41 games of experience and started four games for the Houston Texans last year.
Official game designations will be released later today - and from this vantage point, Beachum might be questionable at best.
