Cardinals Could Play in Germany Next Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals may need to brush up on their German.
Today it was announced the Indianapolis Colts would be the host of the NFL's first ever Berlin game in 2025.
Arizona is slated to play the Colts as a road opponent next season, leaving the door open for the Cardinals to feature in the international game.
The Cardinals have a fairly good relationship with the Colts thanks to a variety of factors, such as Jonathan Gannon's previous time with the organization on top of his companionship with current head coach Shane Steichen.
Arizona held joint practices with Indianapolis ahead of their preseason battle this past year.
“I learned a lot of ball in two years from Shane. Just how he thinks about the game. The relationship he has with the players, how he thinks about the staff," said Gannon ahead of their joint practices.
"We worked for a really good boss with Coach (Nick) Sirianni, and we were kinda in the foxhole together. Just learned a lot about him. But you could tell, he’s got the ‘it’ factor.”
The Cardinals are no strangers to playing in international games, as they've played once in London and twice in Mexico City since 2005.
More from AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban on why only Berlin is realistically in play:
"The league has announced there will be three games in England, but the three teams "hosting" those games -- the Jaguars, Jets and Browns -- eliminate the Cards from that equation. The Cardinals don't play the Browns or Jets, and while they play the Jaguars, that game will be at State Farm Stadium.
"There will also be a game played in Madrid, Spain. The host team for that has not yet been announced, although if it is given to a team with marketing rights in Spain, it would be the Bears and Dolphins -- also teams not on the Cardinals' opponents list."
The NFL's schedule for the 2025 season will be fully unveiled later this spring.