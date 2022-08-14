Cardinals cut Kinglsey Keke, Four Others Ahead of Tuesday Deadline

With NFL rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Arizona Cardinals didn't waste any time and have started their roster cuts.

They waived defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, center/guard Greg Long, tackle Haggai Ndubuisi and running back Ronnie Rivers. while terminating the contract of cornerback Breon Borders.

Keke has the most experience and headlines the group. He was a 2019 Green Bay Packers fifth-round pick and totaled 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while starting 17 of 41 games he appeared in Green Bay. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans in February. Houston cut him on May 3 and he and signed with the Cardinals 10 days later.

Missing time under COVID protocols during training camp and not appearing in the preseason opener resulted in his departure.

Borders is the only player of the group who has regular-season experience with the Cardinals. He played one game last season for Arizona and notched 18 defensive snaps.

Ndubuisi joined the team as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in January. He worked and trained in the UpRise Academy in Africa, which was formed by former New York Giants Pro Bowler Osi Umenyiora.

Long and Rivers were undrafted rookies. Rivers was vying for the kickoff-return role, but Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin have experience in that department.

Currently, the Cardinals have 86 players on the roster but have an exemption for international tight end Bernhard Seikovits. They do not need to release another player.

Arizona has one week of practice for training camp at State Farm Stadium before hosting the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday evening.

After that game, the Cardinals will reduce the roster to 80 players likely before traveling to Nashville for two days of practice and then the final preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 27.