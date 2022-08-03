Humphries Reacts to 3-Year Contract Extension: 'It's Amazing'

A day after signing a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, left tackle D.J. Humphries was giddy as ever.

"It was huge," Humphries said after Wednesday's practice. "Just to be with the group of guys (here) that (have never) gotten another extension. I don't even know how many there are besides Larry Fitzgerald that I can think of from the top of my head. So it's amazing."

Humphries agreed to a contract with the Cardinals that will take him through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $66.8 million with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million going to the franchise left tackle in 2022.

The Florida product was set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. He practiced for the first time on Wednesday after dealing with a supposed stomach bug. The 28-year-old was asked if he was “holding in” until he got his new deal.

“My stomach was hurting," Humphries replied. "I don’t want to talk much about injuries or illness, but that wasn’t the case.”

He's now earned his third contract as he signed a three-year extension worth $43.7 million in February 2020.

It was also revealed that Humphries negotiated on his behalf during contract talks with owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim.

“It was tough. I probably wouldn’t do it again,” Humphries said. “It was definitely fun and it was something I definitely wanted to do. I want to be a businessman so being able to do one of the biggest deals on my own for the first time was huge for me. A big shoutout to Bidwill, to Steve and (coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) for letting me handle it and not trying to take advantage of me.”

The 2015 first-round pick is entering the eighth season with the Cardinals and is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. He's shown durability, starting 75 games since 2016 and even having a 47-game consecutive start streak snapped in 2021 due to testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Week 17.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is happy to see Humphries sticking around in Arizona.

“I’m just glad to have him,” Kingsbury said. “He brings a lot of juice, a lot of leadership to our team and our offense. He loves to play the game, so you could feel it out there with the offense. I’m a really big fan of D.J. . . . He’s become a real integral part of what we’re trying to do here.”