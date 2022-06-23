Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games to start the upcoming season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Less than two months after the news came out, Hopkins spoke to reporters prior to Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee's charity softball game at Chase Field about the suspension.

“We’re still doing some research right now,” Hopkins said. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person."

Hopkins explained what PED was found in his body, saying, "What it was is it’s called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system. If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken."

The five-time All-Pro receiver proved to be a difference-maker for the Cardinals in 2021. In 10 games last season, Hopkins posted 42 catches for 572 yards as the team went 8-2. When Hopkins missed eight games due to hamstring and knee injuries, Arizona went 3-5 — including a 34-11 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In May, Hopkins said he was "confused and shocked" that his November test came back positive. He still wants answers about the situation.

“I don’t take any supplements," Hopkins said. "I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins, so for something like that to happen to me, I was shocked, but my team and I are trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Without Hopkins in the first six games of the season, Arizona will deploy new addition Marquise Brown as their No. 1. wideout.

Hopkins missed one game over the first eight years of his career. When Hopkins' suspension is lifted after six games, he’ll have missed 13 of 15 games dating back to 2021.

“I’m a competitor, so any time I’m not on the field for me it’s frustrating,” Hopkins said. “But that’s the NFL; it’s next-man-up. I have no doubt in those guys to win those six games until I’m ready.”

Before Hopkins' six-game suspension is underway, he will be allowed to participate in training camp, preseason practices and games. It remains to be seen if Hopkins can get his suspension reduced.

Hopkins has been rehabbing his MCL, which required season-ending surgery.

"I'll be ready by training camp," he said.