DeAndre Hopkins on Cardinals Offense, Kyler Murray, Undefeated Start

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best at his craft, as the pass-catcher has long tormented defensive backfields for years thanks to his crafty route-running, glue-like hands and sometimes alien ability to come down with the football.

Yet, Hopkins isn't at the top in two of three of the team's major receiving categories through four games.

Hopkins' 15 receptions ranks behind running back Chase Edmonds' 20, while his 225 receiving yards is behind receivers Christian Kirk (244) and A.J. Green (248). Hopkins does pace the team in touchdown receptions, although his three scores came in the first five quarters of the season.

Down year? Not at all. The Cardinals are 4-0, and that's thanks in part to a newfound group effort in Arizona's passing attack, something Hopkins says he's thankful for.

"I feel great about it. I would say this is my first time being on a team where there's other receivers that are reliable, consistently. So, for me that's great, that's championship football," said Hopkins, "when you got four other guys that go out there, take that pressure off of me and make plays when they're one-on-one.

"It's a big difference. You got A.J. Green, you got Christian Kirk playing some of his best football and Rondale Moore, Chase. The list goes on. It's a big difference from last year, guys (are) making plays and taking ownership in their role."

Next up is a 49ers defense allowing just 218.3 passing yards per game, ranking in the NFL's top 10 in that category. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who held Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to three receptions on seven targets for 53 yards last Sunday, looks to draw the assignment of covering Hopkins this week.

Hopkins says it's all about controlling what he can control.

"Just make plays, man. I'm definitely not the fastest at separation, but I will say I know how to separate just being a vet. Moseley's a good corner, can't take anything away from him, but just going out there and focusing on my game (is important)," said Hopkins.

"I really don't think about the person in front of me. It's just another person that's trying to stop me from doing what I do. But I know if I go out there and do what I can as long the quarterback and I are on the same page, I'll be successful. Just going out there (and) making plays, Moseley's scrappy. He's going to contest catches."

As the NFL's sole undefeated team, the Cardinals are now on league notice following their hot start to the season. Hopkins says the team is staying grounded and not letting outside noise get to them.

"I think the kind of team this is, we're always going to keep that mentality of being a team that no one really spoke about. We've got a lot of veteran people on this team to keep us ahead of things like that, you know, taking the cheese and stuff. This is a team that's resilient," said Hopkins. "We really don't listen to the outside world. I always say no one in the locker room is talking about what we are (record wise), and things going on outside of this facility."

The most notable of leaps has been quarterback Kyler Murray, who in his third season at the helm of the offense and is considered an early favorite for the league's MVP award. Murray has been heralded by teammates and coaches for his growth on the field and as a leader, with Murray earlier this week saying he fully expected the Cardinals to be 4-0.

Hopkins says that's simply who Murray is as a person, as well as the team who now have pieces in place to overcome last year's miserable ending.

"Kyler always had that mentality, since I've met him. The way he works in the offseason, the way he talks to guys out there on the field, in the locker room. He's always trying to do something to get that advantage to win," said Hopkins.

"But that speaks for not just him but this locker room as well. Having a slow finish last year, and not being where we wanted to, I think that chip (on our shoulder), it's still on everybody's mind, the games that we should have won and could have won. I feel like now we've got players in this locker room to get over that."