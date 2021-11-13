Cardinals to Decide Between Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy

Will it be Kyler Murray or the team that makes the call on whether the Cardinals quarterback plays against Carolina Sunday?

Will Kyler Murray play Sunday? That’s the question for the second consecutive week, and was ramped up when the quarterback was limited in practice Friday after not being on the field since the Week 8 loss to Green Bay.

We don’t how “limited” he was in team drills. We do know he did only light throwing in the portion open to the media and didn’t step into his throws on his left ankle in passing drills.

However, general manager Steve Keim claimed Murray “looked good throwing the ball around,” and intimated Murray would have a say in whether he plays.

Of course, “throwing the ball around,” doesn’t sound like the way he would be described in a normal practice regimen.

Keim also said in his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “It goes down to these guys understanding where their bodies are. To me, it’s going to come down to how Kyler feels on Sunday. It’s really in his hands, and if he’s comfortable enough to play, I’m sure he’ll go. If not, we feel very confident in Colt (McCoy).”

The prudent decision might be to hold Murray out until the following game in Seattle and then have the bye to become totally healthy.

The offseason signing of McCoy was somewhat off the radar, but Keim didn’t think so especially after the inexperienced Chris Sreveler struggled in the season finale in 2020 against the Rams when Murray suffered a leg injury early in the game. Streveler had beaten out Brett Hundley for the backup job, and Hundley was not re-signed this past offseason.

“It doesn’t say anything about how we felt about Strevler because we really do like him, but I think we all can learn from self-evaluation. When you can take a step back and certainly take a deep breath and take a look at where you can improve, there’s no doubt that we felt like (McCoy’s) experience would benefit us in a number of ways. Not only if Kyler went down but to have a second set of eyes for Kyler, when he comes off the field, in the film room.”

Keim also said he recalled conversatiions he had with Carson Palmer when he was the Cardinals quarterback.

“Carson Palmer always used to tell me that as much as he learned from his coaches in the past, the real guy who got him sort of acclimated to being a pro was Jon Kitna in Cincinnati,” Keim said. “So always remembered that and certainly think a lot of Carson Palmer. That sort of resonated with me when we signed Colt McCoy.”

Kitna was the starter when Palmer was drafted first overall in 2013 and then was the backup when Palmer became the starter in 2014.