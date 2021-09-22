J.J. Watt Adds Another to His Wolfpack

Who wouldn't want to be best friends with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt?

Aside from his extremely talented skills on the field, Watt has displayed a friendly character as a normal human being such as you and I. His playful humor on social media leads him to be your No. 1 pick when finding a guy to hang out and grab a beverage with, while his character and charitable work also bodes will for your parents to approve sleepovers.

That also includes trips to Las Vegas, where Cardinals fan Jordan McManus envisioned a Hangover-style trip with him, Watt and a few other players.

Hilarious interview and concept, right? A bachelor party that includes you, Watt and Chandler Jones looking for Markus Golden is something only dreams are made of.

That is, until your dreams are of Watt replying and reciting the famous line from the movie you wish to reenact.

While the likelihood of those four all actually joining forces is slim, Watt's response will surely reside with McManus (and the rest of the fan base) for quite a long time.

McManus also went on to mention that he's been to eight games for the Cardinals, with the team having won all eight matchups.

Somebody get this man season tickets immediately, or at worst a signed copy of The Hangover by Watt, Jones and Golden.