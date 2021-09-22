September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

J.J. Watt Adds Another to His Wolfpack

Time to find Markus Golden in Las Vegas.
Author:
Publish date:

Who wouldn't want to be best friends with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt? 

Aside from his extremely talented skills on the field, Watt has displayed a friendly character as a normal human being such as you and I. His playful humor on social media leads him to be your No. 1 pick when finding a guy to hang out and grab a beverage with, while his character and charitable work also bodes will for your parents to approve sleepovers. 

That also includes trips to Las Vegas, where Cardinals fan Jordan McManus envisioned a Hangover-style trip with him, Watt and a few other players.

Hilarious interview and concept, right? A bachelor party that includes you, Watt and Chandler Jones looking for Markus Golden is something only dreams are made of. 

That is, until your dreams are of Watt replying and reciting the famous line from the movie you wish to reenact. 

While the likelihood of those four all actually joining forces is slim, Watt's response will surely reside with McManus (and the rest of the fan base) for quite a long time. 

McManus also went on to mention that he's been to eight games for the Cardinals, with the team having won all eight matchups. 

Somebody get this man season tickets immediately, or at worst a signed copy of The Hangover by Watt, Jones and Golden. 

Watt
News

J.J. Watt Adds Another to His Wolfpack

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo (31) against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Protect Four Practice-Squad Players

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 11, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
News

DeAndre Hopkins Shows Respect for Vikings' Justin Jefferson

Cardinals Helmet
News

Arizona Cardinals Activate WR Antoine Wesley from COVID List

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Arizona Cardinals 2-0; Focus on Fixing Mistakes

Patrick Peterson
News

Patrick Peterson's Return to Arizona Didn't Go as Planned

© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rondale Moore is Not Ahead of Schedule, Cardinals Expected This

Budda Baker
News

Arizona Cardinals: Seven Play Every Snap Sunday