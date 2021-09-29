Dennis Gardeck Designated to Return from IR

The 2021 debut of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck is quickly approaching.

On Wednesday, the team announced Gardeck's designation to return from the injured reserve list. Gardeck can begin practicing immediately (Gardeck was spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday) and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

In a subsequent move, the Cardinals also placed safety Charles Washington (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Gardeck looks to take the field for the first time since Dec. 20 of last year after suffering a torn ACL. However, it was a hand injury that landed Gardeck on his most recent injured reserve placement which occurred on Sept 11.

Gardeck accumulated seven sacks for the Cardinals last season, sitting only behind Haason Reddick (12.5) for the team lead. Gardeck was removed off the PUP list in training camp prior to landing back on injured reserve, although the team was in no hurry to rush him back after such a significant injury such as his torn ACL.

Along with the depth provided as a pass-rusher, Gardeck's presence on special teams is also expected to be significant, as he played 71% of special-teams snaps for Arizona last season.

As for Washington, his noise was mostly made on special teams for Arizona, playing on 57% of those snaps this season while only appearing in three plays on defense. He had played only seven special-teams snaps Sunday when he was injured. Washington appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals last season.