Cardinals Displayed Plenty of Promise Despite Loss to Packers

The Arizona Cardinals, missing several key pieces on their team, almost won the game after driving nearly 99 yards.

Everybody focuses on one play.

That's how the story goes in the NFL, especially very late in a nationally televised game that carries heavy playoff implications. The Arizona Cardinals fell 24-21 to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, and everybody will take away just one play from Arizona's performance.

While the pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Green will be talked about for a long time, anybody who studies and loves the game of football knows one single play does not decide an outcome.

"We knew (adversity) would come at some point," quarterback Kyler Murray said following the game. "We fought the whole game. We just came up short. If we make the last play, we're not talking about this."

The Cardinals certainly appeared to play their worst game of the season to date, turning the ball over three times and allowing the Packers to piece together four drives that consisted of 10 plays or more.

Murray failed to reach the end zone in any fashion, the Cardinals failed to reach 30 points or more for the second time this season (both at home), and Arizona accumulated just 74 total yards rushing, their lowest of the year.

And yet, it really felt as if the Cardinals were again going to find a way to win and stay undefeated.

With the Packers threatening to take a two-score lead, and the ball at the 1-yard line with under five minutes left to play, Arizona's defense rose to the occasion and prevented Green Bay from essentially finishing the game on all four downs.

"That fourth-down stop is what this defense is," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "Obviously we wish we had some plays back."

Arizona's defense, already missing defensive end J.J. Watt and first-round pick Zaven Collins, limited Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a passer rating of 90.4, his lowest since Green Bay's 38-3 loss to New Orleans in the opening week of play.

With nearly three and a half minutes left to drive 99 yards and win the game, the Cardinals nearly pulled off an incredible comeback, hitting plays of over 20 yards three times (once on third down) to march down the field, already in prime position to tie the game via a Matt Prater field goal and well within striking distance of scoring a touchdown to win from inside Green Bay's 10-yard line.

Down to third-string center Sean Harlow and with their best weapon on offense (DeAndre Hopkins) struggling with a hamstring injury, Arizona's offense somehow gave themselves a chance when all else seemed impossible.

Moral victories don't count in the NFL; that's just how it goes in a game defined by inches. The Cardinals flirted with losses through certain points of the season, and a very good Packers team ensured Arizona would know that feeling before leaving Glendale.

Only one team (the 1972 Miami Dolphins) have successfully completed an entire season without losing a game, and there's a reason the surviving members of that team pop champagne together each year after the last undefeated team stumbles. Going without a loss through the entire stretch of the season is a near impossible task.

Bound to lose? Absolutely, yet the Cardinals would much rather learn lessons from an 8-0 record than 7-1.

There's no time to smash the panic button if you're the Cardinals. Despite so many factors working against them, Arizona nearly pulled off an incredible comeback finish against a team that was 60 minutes removed from a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Arizona now has an opportunity to rest a few extra days and figure out how to attack issues moving forward in advance of their second meeting with NFC West divisional rival San Francisco in Week 9.

Games such as the loss against the Packers can serve as building block moments for a Cardinals team that may have just needed the taste of defeat to reset the work ethic and get back to basics.

"We'll see you in the playoffs," said Rodgers to Murray following the game.

A better fitting quote from Rodgers to Cardinals fans may be "R-E-L-A-X."