The Arizona Cardinals have frequently lost games and players this season.

After their latest loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to put them at 4-8 on the year, the Cardinals officially put to bed any hopes of offensive tackle D.J. Humphries returning this season with a back injury.

Kingsbury confirmed he wouldn't return after meeting with reporters on Monday.

Humphries was placed on injured reserve over the weekend along with tight end Zach Ertz, but there was initial early belief Humphries could return to finish the season.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals were hopeful but did not see the progression they liked to be confident for a reasonable timetable. He played in just eight games this season.

Arizona has supplemented Humphries' place with Josh Jones at left tackle.

The Cardinals head into their Week 13 bye hoping for a return from either Rodney Hudson or Will Hernandez with both starters missing in action.

Kelvin Beachum has been the lone consistent starter on an offensive line that could best be described as a rotation of musical chairs.

