Cardinals Currently Double-Digit Favorites Over Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers on SI Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals have the NFC's best record at 8-1, and many fans believe they have the ability to improve to 9-1 after the Carolina Panthers visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Oddsmakers believe so too.

SI Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 10-point favorites over Carolina on Sunday, being one of three NFL teams to be double-digit favorites along with Indianapolis and Buffalo.

The Cardinals, without superstars such as defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray among other missing players, walked into San Francisco and convincingly won a tough divisional game against the 49ers.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave (at least his version of) injury updates following the game, spelling out the unknown status of Murray and Hopkins while confirming running back Chase Edmonds would likely miss the Panthers game.

However, the Panthers have their own injury troubles while not having the luxury of a winning record. Carolina currently sits at 4-5, losing five of their last six games. While the Panthers did get running back Christian McCaffery back, center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cam Erving were placed on reserve/injured this week.

Right tackle Taylor Moton is the only starter to still be in his same position from Week 1, per ESPN's David Newton. The Panthers may also be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Cardinals are currently 7-2 against the spread, and should the 10-point spread go higher by Sunday, this would be only the second time where Arizona was favored by more than double digits (Cardinals were minus-20 vs. Houston).

The Panthers have covered just once in their previous six games, and Sunday would be the first time all season Carolina was 10-point underdogs. Out of the 18 combined games for the two teams, the over has hit only six times.

At the moment, the current over/under is set at 44.5.