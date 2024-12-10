Cardinals Drop Across NFL Power Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals are all but out of the postseason picture with four weeks left, thanks to a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.
It was a game that was labeled as a "must-win" for both sides, yet it was Seattle who rose to the occasion over the course of 60 minutes.
Now, the Cardinals find themselves dropping through national power rankings:
ESPN: No. 16 (last week 15)
Josh Weinfuss: "An offense with Marvin Harrison Jr . and Trey McBride , along with Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch , has just 15 receiving touchdowns through 13 games. This is as talented and deep of a receiving unit as the Cardinals have had in recent memory. The touchdown receptions, thus far, have been concentrated between Harrison , who leads all rookies with seven, and Wilson , who has four. No one else has more than two, but another shocking stat is that McBride -- who leads the team in receiving yards with 851 -- doesn't have a touchdown reception."
NFL.com: No. 16 (last week 15)
Eric Edholm: "The Seahawks did a great job of blanketing Trey McBride early on, and Murray couldn’t muster a comeback. Of course, he can’t take blame for the defense failing to get key stops or force a turnover of its own, nor can he be charged with Chad Ryland ’s crucial missed-field goal try late that could have made it a one-score affair. The Cardinals’ season might just be slipping away."
The Athletic: No. 17 (last week 15)
Josh Kendall: "After signing a three-year free-agency contract, Wilson has started 13 games this year, which is more than he started in the last three seasons combined with the Patriots and Browns. He’s also third on the team with 67 tackles, which is more than he’s had since his rookie season in 2019. Plus, he has three sacks and a team-high seven quarterback hits."
CBS: No. 17 (last week 13)
Pete Prisco: "Three straight losses has their playoff chances in big trouble. The defense just doesn't have enough talent -- even if they play hard and tough."
NBC Sports: No. 18 (last week 14)
Mike Florio: "The Cardinals peaked too soon — and then fell off the cliff."
Arizona again plays at home as the New England Patriots come to town.