Eno Benjamin Scores First NFL Touchdown vs. 49ers

Former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Eno Benjamin hasn't seen much of the field since arriving to the Arizona Cardinals as a seventh-round draft selection in 2020.

Benjamin was inactive for every game during his rookie year, and only saw action in the team's win over Houston earlier this season.

However, with a slew of injuries facing the Cardinals (including running back Chase Edmonds, who left the game with an ankle injury on his first carry), Benjamin's opportunities increased.

James Conner was having all the fun for the Cardinals, totaling nearly 150 yards rushing and receiving and scoring three times to give Arizona a 24-7 lead in the third quarter.

However, it was Benjamin that was able to put his own stamp on Arizona's dominant effort in San Francisco, scoring his first NFL touchdown in emphatic fashion on a 21-yard rush that involved a powerful truck over a defender en route to crossing the goal line.

At Arizona State, Benjamin rushed for 2,867 yards and 27 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Sun Devil.

Per Arizona State athletics, Benjamin became the 20th Sun Devil in program history to reach 2,000 rushing yards, while also becoming one of only five three-year players to find themselves in the 2,000-yard club, joining Mario Bates, Ben Malone, Art Malone and Woody Green.

Behind Edmonds and Conner, playing time on offense will be hard to come by for Benjamin, even after showcasing his talents on such a strong run. Entering Week 9, Benjamin has played just four snaps on offense and nine snaps on special teams this season.

However, Benjamin took advantage of his opportunity when afforded it, as the former Sun Devil reached a milestone that was merely a dream a few seasons ago in Tempe.

