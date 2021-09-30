Cardinals Enter Week 4 as 4.5-Point Underdogs to Rams

As the only matchup featuring two undefeated teams (and one of four with both teams having a winning record), all eyes will be on the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams when the two teams square off on Sunday afternoon.

At the moment, SI Sportsbook has the Rams as 4.5-point favorites to beat the Cardinals. Of course, that line could change (and likely will) as kickoff draws closer, as we've already seen the spread rise from 3.5.

As NFC West rivals, both teams offer some similarities. Arizona and Los Angeles are both 2-1 ATS (against the spread) this season, as both teams are averaging over 30 points per game through the first three weeks of the season.

The Cardinals and Rams also both feature prominent quarterbacks with young but innovative play-callers as head coaches that have led their teams to be one of six clubs in the NFL to average 300 yards or more of offense thus far.

Defensively, Los Angeles (20.7) and Arizona (21.7) are separated by one point in points allowed per game while both teams are just one of nine in the league to have a turnover differential of plus-2 or higher (Rams are plus-2, Cardinals plus-3).

Both defenses also feature two of three players in NFL history (Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt) to win the AP's NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, winning the award for a combined six out of the last nine seasons (Lawrence Taylor is the only other player to accomplish the feat).

Similarity combined with familiarity as division rivals all points to an exciting game on Sunday, and oddsmakers believe that. While the old tales of sportsbooks giving the home team three points is actually now closer to 1.5-2 points, the Rams are nonetheless favorites in what is expected to be a close game.

After dropping their last eight matchups against the Rams, the Cardinals appear ready to gather their first win against Los Angeles since 2017. A 4-0 start for the Cardinals would be a first for the team since 2012.