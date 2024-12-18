Cardinals Expect All-Pro Kicker to Return
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to see kicker Matt Prater return to the practice field on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
"He'll be out there kicking today. You'll see him out there booting it today," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters ahead of practice.
Prater played in just four games this season after suffering a knee injury which saw him land on injured reserve back on Oct. 15.
While the full injury was not disclosed, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Prater has been recovering from surgery to repair his meniscus in the left knee.
Replacement Chad Ryland has mostly been clutch for the Cardinals in Prater's absence, helping Arizona to a 7-7 record while going 22-26 on all field goal attempts, converting all 15 kicks under 40 yards.
With just three weeks left in the regular season, Prater could make a return at any point when the Cardinals officially open his 21 day window for return. Prater is allowed to practice with the team and can be elevated to the active roster at any point.
Arizona has matchups against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers to close out the year.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals handle their kicking conundrum, as Ryland has mostly played well while Prater is one of the league's best despite being at the age of 40.