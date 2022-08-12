The Arizona Cardinals will sit most of their starters in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It appears the Bengals will do the same.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday to not expect "key guys" to play in the exhibition.

"I’m not going to define it for every starter, but you’re not going to see a large group of key guys who play significantly for us," Taylor said. "It’s really about getting the proper evaluation for our guys so we have the best roster moving forward."

You won't be seeing Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd on offense. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been out all of training camp since having his appendix removed. He doesn't have a timeline yet to return to practice.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to play the first half with Jake Browning likely finishing the second half.

Expect second-year running back Chris Evans to get plenty of work. He is behind Samaje Perine on the depth chart. With tight end Drew Sample out for a few weeks with a knee injury, Mitch Wilcox and Thaddeus Moss should get increased reps in the battle for the No. 3 job. Free-agent addition Hayden Hurst is the Bengals' No. 1 tight end.

The Bengals have a competition at left guard. Second-round 2021 pick Jackson Carman is expected to receive significant playing time and will compete against Cordell Volson, Hakeem Adeniji and former Arizona sixth-round draft pick Lamont Gaillard.

On the defensive side, notable players such as Pro Bowlers Jessie Bates III and Trey Hendrickson will not play. Bates is holding out due to seeking a contract extension. Arizona will get a look at first-round rookie Dax Hill, who will start in the free-safety spot. Edge Joseph Ossai is expected to play after missing all of last season due to wrist and knee injuries.

Cincinnati is coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. The Kyler-Murray led Cardinals lost to the Rams in the divisional round.

Arizona will take on Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time in the newly named Paycor Stadium, which was formerly named Paul Brown Stadium.