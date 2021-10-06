Cardinals Favored by 5.5 Points Over 49ers

According to SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals find themselves as nearly touchdown favorites when San Francisco comes to town Sunday.

The Cardinals, who advanced to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, are currently one of eight teams to be 3-1 or better against the spread in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are the lone team to be a perfect 4-0 thus far.

The only game Arizona failed to cover the spread came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when the team narrowly escaped the jaws of defeat via a missed field-goal attempt as time expired, winning 34-33 after being favored by 3.5 points.

As long as the line doesn't dip below four points, this would be the second-highest spread for the Cardinals to cover in 2021 followed only by the eight points the team was giving in their trip to Jacksonville.

The over/under is also currently set at an even 50 points, the lowest of any Cardinals game this season. The over/under is 2-2 thus far, although Arizona has done their part by averaging over 30 points per game in 2021.

Through their 4-0 start, the Cardinals have won bettors plenty of dough to begin the season. With another struggling opponent perhaps traveling to State Farm Stadium this week with a backup quarterback as the starter (rookie Trey Lance), both the public and sportsbooks believe the Cardinals will once again handle business.