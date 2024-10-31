Cardinals First-Round Pick Still Not Practicing
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially elevated Darius Robinson to the active roster this week, though the first-round pick again was not present at practice on Thursday.
This could put his availability in doubt for Week 9's matchup against the Chicago Bears, though the Cardinals still have one more practice before designating players as out, doubtful or questionable.
Robinson began the season on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury during a preseason practice. He was required to miss the first four weeks of the regular season and has logged just one practice since he was able to return.
Robinson recently lost his mother and has also been away from the team for recent games.
“One day at a time with Darius. I know procedurally we made the move that we made, but we’ll take it one day at a time. He’s doing good," said Cardinals coach Gannon when asked about Robinson's progress earlier this week.
The Cardinals saw the end of Robinson's 21-day return from injured reserve practice window end on Oct. 30, which required Arizona to either place him on the active roster or put him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
It's unknown where Robinson is at in terms of rehab from the calf injury, or processing the unfortunate passing of his mother, though the team has been adamant they will not rush the Missouri product back to action.
The Cardinals are currently 4-4 and tied for the lead atop the NFC West. Arizona has two home dates against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets incoming before their bye week in November.