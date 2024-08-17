Cardinals First-Round Picks Inactive vs Colts
ARIZONA -- Neither of the Arizona Cardinals' two first-round pick in Marvin Harrison Jr. or Darius Robinson are in uniform for the team's second preseason outing against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Cardinals opted not to play their starters at Lucas Oil Stadium after two joint practices with the Colts in the days leading up to this weekend. Very few played for the Cardinals in their opener against the New Orleans Saints, too.
Last week, Harrison (drafted at No. 4) played just three snaps with one route ran and zero targets. Robinson (No. 27) played roughly ten snaps and had just one tackle, though his impact on the game was felt with numerous appearances in the backfield.
Harrison continued to look impressive during Arizona's joint practice sessions with Indianapolis:
So too did Robinson:
"I expect him to play well, and he didn't play a ton," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"For what he's done in training camp and in that game, I think he's right where he needs to be to be a person that affects winning in a positive way for us on defense."
Gannon offered high marks for the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, too:
"For a rookie, he's a pro's pro," Gannon said. "He's excited to play (in Indiana) for the reasons that you would think. He tries to get better every day. He keeps his head down and handles his business."
The Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos next week to conclude preseason activities.