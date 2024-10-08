Cardinals Flip The Script in NFL Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals shocked the NFL world this past weekend with an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The win pushed the Cardinals to a 2-3 record - both wins coming within NFC West divisional play.
Moving forward, Arizona has established themselves as a true wild card on a weekly basis - as evidenced in fresh NFL power rankings across the web:
ESPN: No. 20
"Fantasy breakout: Michael Wilson. Wilson has quietly put up a productive season through five games, catching 19 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. His catches are second most on the Cardinals behind tight end Trey McBride, and his yardage is also second behind wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He has run the second-most routes for Arizona this year, but the most telling part of Wilson's production is that his catch percentage of 73.1% is 10.5% above expectation."
NBC: No. 19
"Kyler Murray is as good as ever. If not better."
Yahoo: No. 21
"Kyler Murray hasn’t been great as a passer this season. He’s throwing for 30 yards less per game than he did last season. Part of that is a lack of connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. But he can still make plays as a runner, like that exciting 50-yard touchdown in Arizona’s upset of the 49ers."
CBS: No. 21
"Rallying to beat the 49ers on the road says a lot about this team after Washington blew them out last week. At 2-3, they are in the division race."
The Athletic: No. 16
"Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride have been fantasy disappointments. Harrison was drafted 16th but is 66th in production (13.78). McBride was drafted 48th but was 111th in production (10.88). Kyler Murray’s big season is helping to offset those things. He was drafted 70th, but he’s 16th in scoring (18.32 ppg). On Sunday, he threw for 195 yards and rushed for 83. He is averaging 10.7 yards per designed run, the best among NFL quarterbacks."
