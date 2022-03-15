Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker

Follow along for Arizona Cardinals additions and subtractions during the first week of the league new year.

The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday and the legal negotiating period began on Monday. This will be a running list of Cardinals additions and subtractions during a hectic week of NFL roster news.

Monday, March 14

LEFT: RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is headed to Miami after agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with the Dolphins worth $12.1 million that includes $6.1 million guaranteed.

Edmonds spent four seasons with Arizona and was the Cardinals' lead running back in 2021 until he suffered an ankle injury in Week 9.

RE-SIGNED: RB James Conner

Halfback James Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021 and became the team's leader in rushing yards. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns and was a pivotal cog in Arizona's offense during the second half of the season.

He agreed to signed a three-year contract worth a reported $21 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.

LEFT: WR Christian Kirk

Wide receiver Christian Kirk will play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after agreeing to terms on a four-year deal. His contract's reported base value is $72 million with a max value of $84 million.

Kirk was Arizona's leader in catches and receiving yards last season after he moved into the slot.

RE-SIGNED: QB Colt McCoy

Quarterback Colt McCoy was Kyler Murray's backup in 2021. He went 2-1 in three starts while Murray was sidelined with an ankle sprain.

McCoy returns on a two-year deal worth a reported $7.5 millions with $6 million guaranteed.

RE-SIGNED: DE Michael Dogbe

Defensive end Michael Dogbe agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Valley. He was set to become a restricted free agent after playing 16 games in 2021.

RE-SIGNED Dennis Gardeck

Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck was second on the Cardinals in sacks with 7.0 in 2020. He remained a key special-teams member last season.

Gardeck returns to Arizona on a three-year deal worth a reported $12 million.

Sunday, March 13

SIGNED: TE Zach Ertz

The Cardinals and tight end Zach Ertz agreed to a three-year deal worth a reported $31.65 million with $17.5 guaranteed. He signed the contract Monday.

Ertz was Arizona's leader in receptions from the time he made his team debut in Week 7 last season.

RESTRUCTURED: LG Justin Pugh

Left guard Justin Pugh restructured his contract going into the final season of a five-year deal to return to Arizona.

He was set to make $8.025 million this year with a cap hit over $11.8 million. His base pay was cut to $5.5 million, and he can make $1.5 million in incentives. His cap charge this season is now $7.5 million.

Rumor mill