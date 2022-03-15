Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker
The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday and the legal negotiating period began on Monday. This will be a running list of Cardinals additions and subtractions during a hectic week of NFL roster news.
Monday, March 14
LEFT: RB Chase Edmonds
Edmonds is headed to Miami after agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with the Dolphins worth $12.1 million that includes $6.1 million guaranteed.
Edmonds spent four seasons with Arizona and was the Cardinals' lead running back in 2021 until he suffered an ankle injury in Week 9.
RE-SIGNED: RB James Conner
Halfback James Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021 and became the team's leader in rushing yards. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns and was a pivotal cog in Arizona's offense during the second half of the season.
He agreed to signed a three-year contract worth a reported $21 million with $13.5 million guaranteed.
LEFT: WR Christian Kirk
Wide receiver Christian Kirk will play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after agreeing to terms on a four-year deal. His contract's reported base value is $72 million with a max value of $84 million.
Kirk was Arizona's leader in catches and receiving yards last season after he moved into the slot.
RE-SIGNED: QB Colt McCoy
Quarterback Colt McCoy was Kyler Murray's backup in 2021. He went 2-1 in three starts while Murray was sidelined with an ankle sprain.
McCoy returns on a two-year deal worth a reported $7.5 millions with $6 million guaranteed.
RE-SIGNED: DE Michael Dogbe
Defensive end Michael Dogbe agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to the Valley. He was set to become a restricted free agent after playing 16 games in 2021.
RE-SIGNED Dennis Gardeck
Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck was second on the Cardinals in sacks with 7.0 in 2020. He remained a key special-teams member last season.
Gardeck returns to Arizona on a three-year deal worth a reported $12 million.
Sunday, March 13
SIGNED: TE Zach Ertz
The Cardinals and tight end Zach Ertz agreed to a three-year deal worth a reported $31.65 million with $17.5 guaranteed. He signed the contract Monday.
Ertz was Arizona's leader in receptions from the time he made his team debut in Week 7 last season.
RESTRUCTURED: LG Justin Pugh
Left guard Justin Pugh restructured his contract going into the final season of a five-year deal to return to Arizona.
He was set to make $8.025 million this year with a cap hit over $11.8 million. His base pay was cut to $5.5 million, and he can make $1.5 million in incentives. His cap charge this season is now $7.5 million.