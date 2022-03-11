Cardinals Free Agency: Wide Receiver Ideas

The Arizona Cardinals are light at wide receiver for 2022 with free agency set to begin on March 16.

The Arizona Cardinals have a wide receiver corps of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella under contract approaching the start of free agency next Wednesday.

Antoine Wesley was tendered an exclusive-rights contract on Wednesday, while Christian Kirk and A.J. Green are upcoming unrestricted free agents.

Isabella did not have a role on offense last season and is reportedly seeking a trade partner. That leaves three receivers, including Wesley, who had sizable contributions in 2021 to work with.

Here are a few ideas of what Arizona can do to add more depth in no particular order:

*Disclaimer: The Cardinals have the 20th most cap space in the league at $6,114,575, according to Spotrac. There are more measures needed to clear cap room in order to make necessary adjustments to the roster. They have released linebacker Jordan Hicks and reportedly have restructured the contract of linebacker Devon Kennard, but the specifics on the cap savings are not known yet.

Try to get the band back together

Green and Kirk combined for 1,830 receiving yards last year.

The receiving corps struggled with Hopkins out of the lineup down the stretch, but the balance of players made sense when healthy.

Kirk, especially, had an impressive season primarily working out of the slot for the first time in the NFL.

"He's predominantly a slot receiver who creates some of those mismatches with nickels and safeties, really good feet, really good foot speed and I think he's a great competitor," general manager Steve Keim said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "So we would certainly love to have him back."

Spotrac projects his value at approximately four years, $47.57 million, and his market could be robust. The Athletic ranked him fourth in upcoming free-agent receivers.

Green is 34 and was not on the same page as quarterback Kyler Murray on several occasions throughout the year. He was a capable ball winner, though, with a lower projected market value of $7,011,160 per season, according to Spotrac.

Wait for the draft

The Cardinals have needs on both sides of the ball from cornerback to offensive line depth. Running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, tight end Zach Ertz, punter Andy Lee and edge rusher Chandler Jones are all free agents to consider retaining.

This year's NFL Draft has a deep class of receivers, as SI.com's Ric Serritella projected 10 to fall among the first 50 picks in his latest mock draft.

The Cardinals have the 23rd and 55th picks in the first two rounds.

Sign DJ Chark

Chark is one of the more intriguing receivers left on the market after Davante Adams and Chris Godwin were franchise tagged, and Mike Williams signed an extension.

Chark played only four games for the Jaguars last year, but he is 26-years-old, 6-foot-4 and had a 1,000-yard season in 2019. His fit as an outside receiver opposite of Hopkins is natural as he has the speed to stretch the field and physicality to win 50/50 balls.

Spotrac projects his value to be similar to Kirk, so the money remains a concern with Arizona's other free-agent needs unless it can find a back-loaded deal that works for both sides.

Sign Will Fuller V

Hopkins' Robin in Houston on the outside was Fuller, who gained 670 receiving yards in only 11 games in 2019.

The 27-year-old has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career and was limited to two games with the Dolphins in 2021. When healthy, he was an effective pairing with Hopkins as a field stretcher.

Fuller is a dice roll, but he signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract last offseason and could be a cheaper short-term risk like the Green deal was last year.

He is still 27, and the Cardinals could go to Hopkins and see what he thinks before inquiring if they have not already.

Sign Russell Gage

Gage is 26, has missed only three games over the past three years and gained at least 770 receiving yards in consecutive seasons with the Falcons.

He's fast and can line up outside or in the slot.

Gage finished 24th in yards per route run in 2021. He is also someone who may not cost as much as Kirk or Chark while providing depth and stability on a multi-year deal.

"Russell did a terrific job," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said at the Combine. "He got injured (high ankle sprain) early in the season, came back, and I thought was really productive late in the year and helped us."

Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million contract to return to the Steelers last year and played in only six games, including the playoffs.

He's 25-years-old and has been a tremendous WR2 behind a star receiver before when Antonio Brown was in Pittsburgh.

"JuJu has been a great player for us," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the Combine. "He’s still a very young player so we will definitely take that look."

Smith-Schuster has been more of a possession receiver than a downfield threat, but could be a replacement for Kirk in the slot. Spotrac does not have a projected value for him.

Call up a team in flux/transition

Keim has been prolific in making trades over the past two offseasons. That's how he added Hopkins, Ertz and center Rodney Hudson.

Could he find another target in Houston?

Brandin Cooks had a 1,000-yard season last year for the Texans and is set for a $12.5 million base salary in 2022. That may be a bit rich, but he has only one year on his contract.

He's a natural fit on the outside, although the Cardinals may need Houston to eat some of the money for the right compensation or the Cardinals could add years to the deal and convert some of the base salary into a signing bonus.

How about the Jaguars' Marvin Jones Jr.? He is due a base salary of only $4,95 million and has one season remaining on his deal at 31-years-old.

He gained 832 yards in 2021.

Other names to keep in mind