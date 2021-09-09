Arizona Cardinals Dennis Gardeck Now has Hand Injury

Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck was limited in practice Thursday after having full participation Wednesday in his recovery from a 2020 knee injury.

One of the questions looming over the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Tennessee Titans is whether outside linebacker and special-teams demon Dennis Gardeck will have a role

Gardeck, who had 7.0 sacks in only 93 snaps last season, suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Eagles. He opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list and was cleared to practice when he passed his physical Aug. 23.

In the first injury report of the week on Wednesday, Gardeck was listed as having full participation. However, he was downgraded to limited Thursday when a hand injury was added to the knee designation from the day before.

When asked about Gardeck earlier this week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Coming off the (knee) injury, we're gonna be cautious of how we use him to start. But I had made mention of it last year: every time he played scout team, we couldn't block him and then it turned out, they couldn't block him in the games either. And we just want him to be healthy, be full speed, and then his package will continue to expand as well.”

For the second straight day, tight end Darrell Daniels was listed as limited because of a toe injury.

For the Titans, wide receiver A.J. Brown, who did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, had full participation Thursday. Two other players listed Wednesday as limited – cornerback Chris Jackson and linebacker David Long with hamstring injuries -- were the same Thursday.

Meanwhile, two Tennessee players were added Thursday and both were limited: Wide receiver Josh Reynolds with a foot injury and tight end Tommy Hudson with an injured toe.

The Cardinals also cleared out two players from their reserve/injured list by reaching injury settlements with center Marcus Henry and cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Henry was placed on waivers while Dennard's contract was terminated.