Cardinals Get Boost Ahead of Rams Game

The Arizona Cardinals will have a massive piece of their puzzle on Sunday.

Donnie Druin

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have removed Kyler Murray from their final injury report of the week, clearing the quarterback for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray - who dealt with a knee injury all week - was a full participant in all three days of practice.

"No, all good," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters if there was any concern on his status vs. Los Angeles.

Cardinals CB Max Melton and WR Xavier Weaver are both questionable heading into Week 2.

Melton worked through concussion protocol all week and practiced as a full participant on Friday. He did not participate on Wednesday and was wearing a non-contact jersey on Thursday.

Weaver - who missed last week with an oblique injury - was limited in all three days, though Gannon appeared to be optimistic on his chances.

Arizona only had those three players on their injury report, though the Rams carried a total of seven.

Rob Havenstein (foot), Christian Rozeboom (hip) and Tre'Davious White (rest) were marked on Friday's report for Los Angeles but are good to play for Sunday.

The Rams did mark three players in Kevin Dotson (foot), Cobie Durant (toe) and Quentin Lake (hip) as questionable. Dotson/Durant practiced on Friday in limited fashion after missing Wednesday/Thursday while Lake was a participant all week.

Davis Allen (back) is ruled doubtful for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals and Rams will have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players ahead of Sunday. Official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

