Cardinals Get Boost Before Lions Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to see WR Greg Dortch play in Week 3's matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dortch was questionable with a hamstring injury entering Sunday.
After practicing in full capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, Dortch was a late addition to the injury report on Friday in Arizona.
The Cardinals - who are already without Zay Jones due to suspension - would have seen their receiver depth tested in major fashion if Dortch didn't play.
Zach Pascal likely would have seen an uptick in snaps while Xavier Weaver might have seen action, too.
Dortch stepped into the starting slot receiver role in Arizona this offseason when the Cardinals traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons.
In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, Dortch hauled in six receptions on eight targets for 47 yards while catching all two of his Week 2 targets for 11 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.
“It's the versatility. You can throw him a bubble, you can throw him a hitch, you can throw him a fade. ‘G’ can do it all," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said this week.
"I love that he’s the size and stature that he is because he’s inspiring to not only me, but even small receivers around the world or young kids that say they can't do it because they're 5’7, 5’8, whatever. Greg's doing it and he's doing it at a high level.”
Dortch - an undersized receiver out of the slot - excels at creating separation with massive run after the catch ability and is a nice compliment to Arizona's receiving corps that features names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
Though Dortch hasn't put up massive numbers yet this season, the Cardinals are certainly a better team with his presence in the slot.
