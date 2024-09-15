Cardinals Get Boost Before Rams Matchup
ARIZONA -- Ahead of their 1:05 PM kickoff time, The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:
CB Darren Hall, LB Jesse Luketa, DL Dante Stills, OL Jon Gaines, TE Travis Vokolek and WR Xavier Weaver
The Cardinals welcome back CB Max Melton as the team looks to avoid an 0-2 start, though fellow questionable teammate Xavier Weaver won't play.
Weaver missed the season opening loss against the Buffalo Bills with an oblique injury that also carried over into this week of practice. Weaver - who went undrafted this offseason - proved himself good enough to make the final 53 man roster after preseason play.
Weaver was limited on all three days and though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was hopeful he'd play - he'll miss another week.
As for Melton, he suffered a concussion during Week 1 and was spotted working in a non-contact jersey this week during the open portion of practice. Melton was competing for starting reps alongside Starling Thomas as a boundary corner opposite of Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Melton didn't participate on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and practiced fully on Friday.
Kyler Murray also was listed with a knee injury but was taken off the injury report on Friday after practicing fully every day.
Jackson Barton was the team's lone practice squad elevation this weekend. He'll fill in as a backup OT while Kelvin Beachum gets the start.