Cardinals Get Boost Ahead of Patriots Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will have starting right tackle Jonah Williams available today against the New England Patriots.
Full list of inactives for Arizona:
Emari Demercado (back), Blake Gillikin (foot) and Elijah Jones (ankle) were all previously ruled out for Arizona in their Friday injury report.
After no issues all week, Williams popped on the Cardinals' injury report early Sunday morning due to illness.
Williams was signed by Arizona in the offseason on a two-year deal worth $30 million to start at right tackle after the Cardinals decided to slide Paris Johnson Jr. over to the left side after his rookie year.
Williams started the year at right tackle and played just one quarter before suffering a right knee injury that kept him out all the way through the team's bye week. Williams potentially was thought to have suffered a season-ending injury but returned pleasantly early.
Naquan Jones (shoulder) and Roy Lopez (ankle) were the other players questionable entering today - both will play, which was anticipated after the Cardinals didn't elevate a defensive lineman over the weekend.
The Cardinals sit with a 6-7 record entering Sunday's matchup at State Farm Stadium and need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Arizona also hopes to stop a three-game losing streak in the process.