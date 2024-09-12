Cardinals Get Good Injury News Before Rams Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw second-round pick Max Melton return to practice today.
Melton - who was confirmed to be in concussion protocol by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon - was spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey on Thursday.
Melton played 11 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in Week 1's loss against the Buffalo Bills before exiting with a concussion.
Gannon told reporters earlier this week he wasn't exactly sure when Melton was injured on Sunday.
Starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting played 100% of snaps while Starling Thomas (82%) and Garrett Williams (61%) anchored the other two spots.
Fellow cornerback Kei'Trel Clark played four snaps vs. Buffalo. He and backup slot DB Darren Hall would see an increase in snaps if Melton were to miss time.
The Cardinals loved the athleticism and versatility Melton displayed out of Rutgers to make him a high draft pick.
Melton was competing for a starting spot with Thomas during training camp and preseason play, though he was listed as a backup on both depth charts officially released by the team since the regular season started.
The Cardinals host a Rams team that will be without star WR Puka Nacua - who suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve.
The Cardinals will release two more injury reports (Thursday/Friday) before placing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful and out.