Cardinals Get Good Injury News Before Rams Game

The Cardinals saw a top rookie return to practice.

Donnie Druin

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) tackles Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Delaney (29) returning a kicks off during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) tackles Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Delaney (29) returning a kicks off during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals saw second-round pick Max Melton return to practice today.

Melton - who was confirmed to be in concussion protocol by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon - was spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey on Thursday.

Melton played 11 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in Week 1's loss against the Buffalo Bills before exiting with a concussion.

Gannon told reporters earlier this week he wasn't exactly sure when Melton was injured on Sunday.

Starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting played 100% of snaps while Starling Thomas (82%) and Garrett Williams (61%) anchored the other two spots.

Fellow cornerback Kei'Trel Clark played four snaps vs. Buffalo. He and backup slot DB Darren Hall would see an increase in snaps if Melton were to miss time.

The Cardinals loved the athleticism and versatility Melton displayed out of Rutgers to make him a high draft pick.

Melton was competing for a starting spot with Thomas during training camp and preseason play, though he was listed as a backup on both depth charts officially released by the team since the regular season started.

The Cardinals host a Rams team that will be without star WR Puka Nacua - who suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve.

The Cardinals will release two more injury reports (Thursday/Friday) before placing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful and out.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

