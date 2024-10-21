All Cardinals

Cardinals Get Great News Ahead of Monday Night Battle vs Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals saw all questionable players marked as active.

Donnie Druin

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) celebrates an interception with teammates against the Washington Commanders in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have unveiled their list of inactives ahead of Week 7's Monday Night Football battle.

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

- Kei'Trel Clark, Owen Pappoe, Victor Dimukeje, Xavier Thomas, Travis Vokolek, Xavier Weaver

Ahead of the game, the Cardinals ruled Owen Pappoe and Darius Robinson out. Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin), Trey Benson (illness) and Christian Jones (ankle) all were questionable entering tonight, though all will play.

That's a massive boost for a Cardinals squad looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives

- WR Quentin Johnston, QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB), WR Derius Davis, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB Joey Bosa

DJ Chark (groin), Derius Davis (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) were all questionable for the Chargers.

Joey Bosa (hip), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) were all doubtful.

Ahead of the game, the Chargers announced they, "signed CB Dicaprio Bootle and CB Shaun Wade to the Active Roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles placed DB Deane Leonard on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated C Sam Mustipher and WR Jalen Reagor for Monday's game."

Arizona announced they elevated linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Kickoff is at 6:00 PM Arizona time.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

