Cardinals Get Great News Ahead of Monday Night Battle vs Chargers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have unveiled their list of inactives ahead of Week 7's Monday Night Football battle.
Arizona Cardinals Inactives
- Kei'Trel Clark, Owen Pappoe, Victor Dimukeje, Xavier Thomas, Travis Vokolek, Xavier Weaver
Ahead of the game, the Cardinals ruled Owen Pappoe and Darius Robinson out. Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin), Trey Benson (illness) and Christian Jones (ankle) all were questionable entering tonight, though all will play.
That's a massive boost for a Cardinals squad looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers last week.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives
- WR Quentin Johnston, QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB), WR Derius Davis, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB Joey Bosa
DJ Chark (groin), Derius Davis (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) were all questionable for the Chargers.
Joey Bosa (hip), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) were all doubtful.
Ahead of the game, the Chargers announced they, "signed CB Dicaprio Bootle and CB Shaun Wade to the Active Roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles placed DB Deane Leonard on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated C Sam Mustipher and WR Jalen Reagor for Monday's game."
Arizona announced they elevated linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.
Kickoff is at 6:00 PM Arizona time.
