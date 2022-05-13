The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals' schedule is out, and they have a Christmas Day game for the second straight season.

Arizona will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at State Farm Stadium with kickoff set for 6:20 p.m. Arizona time.

The game is in Week 16 and part of a holiday tripleheader. The Green Bay Packers face the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams play the Denver Broncos in the earlier Christmas Day matchups.

Arizona hosted the Indianapolis Colts last year on Dec. 25, when the Cardinals fell 22-16.

Buccaneers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has never played a regular-season game at State Farm Stadium. His last performance in Arizona during the regular season was in 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Brady has played two Super Bowl games at State Farm Stadium, though, winning Super Bowl XLIX as a member of the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks.

He was scheduled to play in Arizona in 2016, but he was suspended by the NFL at that time.

The Cardinals have four prime-time games on the slate, including Christmas. In Week 7, they host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

They will face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 11 from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Arizona also hosts the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

The Cardinals have two more games on the schedule after their showdown with Tampa Bay.

Arizona heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons on New Year's Day, then it travels to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers to close out the regular season.