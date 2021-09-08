Cardinals GM Steve Keim: Playoffs are the Expectation in 2021

When general managers publicly speak about their team, typically negative words don't leave their mouth. Part of the job, across any of the 32 teams in the NFL, is to play a minor role in positive PR.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is sometimes the exception to this rule, as Keim is known to voice his true feelings and opinions rather than mask them behind statements.

So when Keim (who spoke with the Arizona Republic) says the playoffs are the expectation for the Cardinals in 2021, it's fair to believe that's now the standard for a team that hasn't seen the postseason since 2015.

"I know everybody’s got different expectations, but my expectations are certainly to go to the playoffs and even further," said Keim after being asked if this year would be a failure if the playoffs aren't reached.

"I think it’s one of those things where everybody gets consumed with, ‘What are their expectations? What are their goals?’ There’s no year where we waive the white flag and say, ‘Hey, we’re just going to rebuild or whatever.’ We’re always trying, especially in today’s day and age, the climate of sports. I mean, you’ve got to win.

"Those are the expectations and I think that we’ve put together a roster that can certainly challenge in the NFC West.”

Keim then doubled down after being asked if this year's roster was playoff-caliber.

"I do. I think there’s no doubt. I think last year we were a playoff team," said Keim.

"Again, I think we didn’t play up to standards when it comes to discipline and penalties and all the things that we knew we had to improve upon. Physicality at times, tackling, all those things that we needed to address.

"I think this offseason with the additions that we made we certainly put our best foot forward with leadership and accountability and attention to details, as well as the physical traits we needed, which were taking the top off the defense, having guys that were physical on defense that can run and cover.

"I think we’ll certainly play up to expectations this year because all those additions, as well as the guys we’ve drafted in the past few years, particular the quarterback (Kyler Murray), that have continued to grow and develop into the player we certainly thought he was coming out.”

Those key offseason additions, from defensive end J.J. Watt to center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver A.J. Green, hope to bring a sense of veteran leadership on and off the field. With a healthy mix of young and exciting talent and seasoned playmakers, many believe the Cardinals are primed to make a return to the postseason this year.

That's the expectation of Keim, at least. Take it from the man who built the roster first-hand.