Cardinals Have One of Top-Ranked Rookies
ARIZONA -- At times, the beginning of Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s first four games has left a lot to be inspired.
The connection between he and quarterback Kyler Murray is still growing on the field, and if you ask either player, there's been a ton of food left on the plate after each game.
The exciting part? Harrison has still flashed some really strong numbers in the first quarter of his rookie season, hauling in 15 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns thus far.
Even coming off a loss, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon believes Harrison played the best game of his young career in Week 4.
“I thought he launched really well off the line of scrimmage. I thought his route depth and his execution to detail, his routes were really good. I thought he won a bunch of one-on-ones. He was open a couple times, and the ball didn't find him, but I thought he was winning at a high level. (He) made a bunch of plays," said Gannon.
Harrison recently ranked as one of Bleacher Report's top rookies thus far:
"The 2024 wide receiver class looked to be special, and it is turning out to be, with the top two selections—Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers—leading the way," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"Nabers has put up tremendous numbers. More on him in a bit. Meanwhile, Harrison has shown he can heat up quickly in the desert for the Arizona Cardinals.
"After a sluggish first game, Harrison has lit up defenses quickly. His four touchdown receptions—which are tied for first alongside the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson—have all occurred in the first quarter of play.
"From that point, quarterback Kyler Murray seemingly forgets to target this year's fourth overall draft pick for long stretches.
"A full-game effort could place Harrison at the same level as Nabers. But we've yet to see that. Eventually, the Cardinals will figure it out, and opponents should then be worried."
The Cardinals know if the can get Harrison the ball consistently through all four quarters, better things will happen.
“I think there're times and places for those moments. Obviously, I would love to throw him (WR Marvin Harrison Jr.) the ball every play," said quarterback Kyler Murray when asked if he can feel if guys are involved.
"I'd love to throw (WR) Mike (Wilson), Trey, everybody, the ball every play, but that's not the case. Yeah, I can feel it. I feel like during that game, there was kind of a lull in the middle of it where he didn't touch the ball. I think in order to create explosives, you have to get the ball to your best players, and they need to touch the ball. I know that. Obviously (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) knows that and we have to be better.”
