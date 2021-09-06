Cardinals Hoping for New Tune Heading into 2021

Music mega-star Drake released his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy over the weekend, only eight months after its original release date in January. The album, projected to hit over 600,000 units sold in its first week, has infiltrated streaming services, radio stations, and the Arizona Cardinals' practice facility.

Many teams across the league utilize music during practices to emphasize tempo and keep players vibrant. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Drake's newest work was "highly requested" on Monday.

"I have final say, but Kenny Bell is the chief of staff. He gets the requests and makes sure they're played. And it's not a very eclectic list either. (Our music is) pretty much one genre we got going right now," said Kingsbury.

"I mean, I could throw in some Kings of Leon. A little bit of country every now and then. But you got to play to the audience for sure."

That audience is Kingsbury's 53-man roster and practice squad, set to take the first of many steps this Sunday on a road trip against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals are all for blasting Drake and other related artists throughout the work week, yet when it comes to their performance towards the end of 2020, the team looks for a new tune on the field.

But as any recording artist could tell you, well-polished albums aren't made overnight.

"Yeah, it's getting there," said Kingsbury when asked about the first practice of Arizona's game week during the regular season. "I think Wednesday will really be cranked up. They still know tomorrow's kind of an off day. And then Wednesday, I think it'll really, really hit (that a game is this weekend)."

The Cardinals won only three of their final nine games in 2020, letting early hopes for making the playoffs slip right out of their hands. Arizona brought in a mixed bag of veterans and impact rookies to ensure the team is able to find the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was the shiniest of new toys brought to the desert, and his presence for the team has already paid dividends.

"When he walks in, everybody kind of perks up," said Kingsbury. "He has a level of focus, intensity, way of doing things that just makes you want to be better whether you're a coach or a player, and that's a really good impact on the building."

The Cardinals also drafted rookie receiver Rondale Moore, who hopes to bring a next-level dynamic for Arizona's offense.

After impressing in both training camp and preseason games, Moore admits he's just a tad on edge for his first NFL game.

"I think I'm anxious," said Moore when asked if he was nervous ahead of his first professional outing.

"I think there's a difference, nerves come from being unprepared. I think I'm surrounded by a great group of guys who've given me tons of knowledge. I think my coaches do a great job of showing the film and just show me different nuances while I'm on the field to be comfortable. So (I'm) anxious, excited, I'm all of those things."

Part of Arizona's path to the playoffs will be paved through the growth of second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who says he already feels much more comfortable heading into Week 1 of the season as compared to last year.

"Last year, every day was a new day. I didn't really know what was coming because I had never been there before," said Simmons.

"So now, even though it's a different year, (I) still have a year under my belt. Everything is a lot slower. I know what's coming to me now . . . So I definitely feel a lot better going into this Week 1 opposed to last year's Week 1."

The Cardinals favor their mix of returning players who saw the team go 5-2 to start last season, along with the new players who look to help finish the job this time around.

Should Arizona live up to expectations, there will be a lot more Drake played at the team's facility deeper into the season. The Cardinals may even let Kingsbury guest DJ for a playoff practice, too.