Report: Cardinals Hosting Seahawks DL
The Arizona Cardinals are hosting former Seattle Seahawks DL Roy Robertson-Harris today for a visit after he was released by the organization earlier this week, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
Robertson-Harris was part of a slew of cuts made by Seattle to clear cap space ahead of the new league year, set to begin next week on March 12.
Robertson-Harris - who will be 32 in the summer - first began his NFL career after being undrafted in 2016 and signing with the Chicago Bears, where he spent four years.
Robertson-Harris inked a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 offseason and spent a few years with the organization before he was dealt to the Seahawks during last year's trade deadline.
In total, Robertson-Harris has played 117 games during his eight years in the league, amassing 211 tackles and 19 sacks with 14 passes defensed.
He's played 17 games each of the last three seasons.
The Cardinals are hoping to re-tool their defensive line after another disappointing campaign up-front.
Arizona touts north of $70 million in cap space ahead of free agency and has six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This wouldn't be the first time the Cardinals dipped into the Seahawks pool, as Arizona has signed former Seattle players such as Evan Brown, DeeJay Dallas and L.J. Collier in the Jonathan Gannon era.
Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered the following when scouting potential defensive linemen:
"I think with anything, it's finding the right flavor for what your team is looking for. I think we're a team that's going to value versatility," he said.
"Alignment versatility to play up and down the line. There is always going to be a premium placed on defensive front players that can affect the quarterback, whether that's from inside or outside.
"I think there is value in both and I think there are a number of people in the draft that can do that both from inside and outside the formation."
We'll see if Robertson-Harris is a fit, though the Cardinals obviously were interested to bring him in fairly early after he was released.