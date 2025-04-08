Cardinals Hosting Stud Georgia Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host Georgia Bulldogs LB Mykel Williams on a Top 30 visit this week, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
Williams, highly expected to be a first-round pick, will meet with the Cardinals on Wednesday among a plethora of visits with other teams:
Williams is viewed as one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the class. He tallied five sacks last year for the Bulldogs and was second-team All-SEC in his final two years at Georgia.
After comparing him to Gregory Rousseau, NFL.com's scouting report on Williams offered the following:
"An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around. He’s still learning moves and counters but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable. "
The Cardinals did sign Josh Sweat as a top outside linebacker in free agency and also brought back Baron Browning, though Arizona is highly expected to welcome another edge presence early in the draft.
The Cardinals currently own the 16th overall pick, where Williams very well could be available.
Arizona has done extensive work on front seven prospects, as the Cardinals have hosted Shemar Stewart, Femi Oladejo, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Jalon Walker, James Pearce, Walter Nolen, Shemar Turner and TJ Sanders on Top 30 visits (h/t PHNX).
It sure seems as if the Cardinals are intentional on bolstering their outside linebacker position, where names such as Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari are on the roster along with Sweat/Browning.
Williams could very well be a Cardinal once the dust settles on draft night.