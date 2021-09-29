Injury Report: Six Cardinals Miss Practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals continue to see a handful of prominent players out of practice.

There were no surprises on the official injury distributed Wednesday for the Cardinals game against the Rams Sunday.

Six players did not practice and one was limited.

Out with injuries were wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (ribs), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and guards Justin Pugh and Justin Murray, both with back injuries suffered against Jacksonville Sunday.

Those taking a day of rest were center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Chandler Jones, nose tackle Corey Peters and wide receiver A.J. Green. Hudson, Jones and Peters did not practice, while Green was limited.

The only regular offensive line starters that practiced were left tackle D.J. Humphries and right tackle Josh Jones. With Max Garcia probably working with the first unit at right guard, the speculation is that Michal Menet, signed to the practice squad late Tuesday, might have been the first-unit center. Other possibilities are Shaq Calhoun, who was with the Cardinals in training camp.

For the Rams, five players did not practice and one was limited.

Taking rest days were defensive lineman Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did not practice because of an ankle injury, while both cornerback Robert Rochell and wide receiver Tutu Atwell were out with illnesses. Running back Darrell Henderson was limited because of an injury to his ribs.

While it remains to be seen what offensive line will trot out to protect quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday, any combination of players will see their toughest test of the season with Donald on the opposing side of the ball.