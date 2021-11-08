Kliff Kingsbury Gives Updates on Injuries Following Win Over 49ers

The course of the NFL season spares hardly anyone, as each team will experience their share of injuries each week.

The Arizona Cardinals, despite possessing the best record in the NFC at 8-1, are no different. The team won in convincing 31-17 fashion in a road victory over division rival San Francisco without quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and others.

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with local media members and gave updates on a few injured players.

Running back Chase Edmonds left on the first play of the the game with an ankle injury, which left James Conner and Eno Benjamin to shoulder the load the rest of the way.

While Kingsbury wouldn't confirm ESPN's Adam Schefter's report that Edmonds has a high-ankle sprain and would miss multiple games, he did say it was unlikely he would be able to play next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"We'll see, I don't think he'll make it back in time for this game, and then we'll just take it from there," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals will need to bolster their depth at running back in Edmonds' absence, and Kingsbury spoke about the possibility of running back Jonathan Ward getting into the mix. Ward suffered a concussion in Arizona's loss to Green Bay Oct. 28.

"We're gonna have to see where Ward's at (in his recovery)," Kingsbury said. "We have Tavien Feaster on the practice squad and he was with us in training camp and knows the offense. So we're gonna see how Ward progresses and take it from there."

While quarterback Colt McCoy did an outstanding filling in for Murray on Sunday, there's no debate on who Arizona would rather have receiving snaps. Kingsbury gave an update on his level of confidence in Murray playing against the Panthers:

"I don't have a feel for it yet. We like the way he progressed through the week, definitely improved. But we'll have to see how he looks. We get back out there on Wednesday and hopefully he can operate and function and do his deal, but I really don't have a feel for it right now."

Kingsbury also didn't have much on Murray's top two receiving options of Hopkins and fellow receiver A.J. Green (reserve/COVID-19).

"A.J. is still in the protocol," Kingsbury said. "We're hoping to get him back sooner than later. But he's got to test out of that thing. And then Hop is really just day-to-day still. We'll see how he progresses as we go through the week."

Center/guard Max Garcia (Achilles) and left guard Justin Pugh (calf) also didn't finish the game Sunday after starting.

Kingsbury said, "Max, he kind of battled through the lingering injury that he had. Pugh will be day-to-day."

Pugh was carted off and did not return, eventually being replaced by Sean Harlow. Garcia, who was playing right guard, was replaced by former starter Josh Jones.

Long snapper Aaron Brewer left the game with an undisclosed injury and Kingsbury said he would be out "for a couple weeks." The Cardinals could have tryouts this week for long snappers, although they did have one with Hunter Bradley Friday. On the one play he missed Sunday, Sean Harlow was the snapper, so he could potentially handle the responsibility on a short-term basis.

According to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals, the team did not report any tryouts Monday.