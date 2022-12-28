The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 17's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Six players were listed as DNP's, including RB James Conner.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of Week 17's road meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. These are just estimations as the Cardinals only held a walk-thru.

DNP: Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum, James Conner, A.J. Green, Antonio Hamilton, Marco Wilson

While Zach Allen's status for this week is still unknown, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says Kelvin Beachum (who was questionable heading into last week but played every snap) was going to again be a tough decision this week.

James Conner is one of the more notable names on the list, as he and A.J. Green were both out due to illness. With Byron Murphy on IR, Arizona's top two corners in Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton missing practice doesn't bode well, either.

Limited- Max Garcia, Billy Price, Charles Washington

Both Max Garcia and Billy Price played 100% of snaps last week for Arizona, so their participation early in the week is a good sign.

Full- Colt McCoy

Reporters were able to speak with Colt McCoy today, as he said he felt good and is all but set to start again after emerging from concussion protocol.

Atlanta only had three players (Chuma Edoga, Feleipe Franks and Elijah Wilkinson) on their injury report, all three were DNP on Wednesday.

