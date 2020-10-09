After spending Friday’s practice working on the side field in shorts, outside linebacker Devon Kennard was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Kennard is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out last week in Carolina. The severity is unknown, but he didn’t participate in practice this week.

Kennard is tied for the team lead in sacks with two and is second behind Chandler Jones in quarterback hits with four.

"Anytime you lose a starter, it hurts somewhere," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "He's such a tough player in the running game, in the pass game too as an inside rusher and he's smart.

"He's obviously being missed."

The good news for the Cardinals is that Kennard was the only player ruled out for Sunday.

Safeties Budda Baker and Chris Banjo both missed the game in Carolina, but Baker had surgery on his thumb last week and will be active Sunday.

"Great surgery, everything went as planned," Baker said Friday. "Going to wear a cast for the game, and continue to get it stronger. Definitely excited to be back out."

Banjo hurt his hamstring in Week 3, and was limited in practice this week. He is questionable to return in New York.

Two other Cardinals are questionable: tight end Darrell Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Daniels (thigh) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was back Friday and had full participation.

"He had some nicks and bruises and we just wanted to give him a rest," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Phillips is listed with an illness and did not practice Thursday or Friday, but Kingsbury said he will fly with the team to New York and is "day-to-day."

If he is unable to go along with Kennard, that leaves a hole in the Cardinals pass rush, putting more responsibility in the hands of edge rusher Haason Reddick, linemen Zach Allen and Angelo Blackson, along with rookies Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu.

The Jets injury report is much longer, as quarterback Sam Danrold (right shoulder) is out and will be replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. Rookie tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) and receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) are doubtful.

Five other players are questionable: cornerback Bless Austin (calf), safety Ashtyn Davis (groin), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (foot), receiver Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf).

Halfback Le’Veon Bell was not listed as he is still on reserve/injured, but he is eligible to be activated for Sunday if the Jets drop someone from the roster Saturday.

Doubtful means there’s a 75 percent chance the player will not play. Questionable is considered 50-50.