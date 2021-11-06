Steve Keim Not Ruling J.J. Watt Out for Season Just Yet

There's no doubting Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is a freak of nature.

After all, that's a portion of the reason Watt's been able to establish himself as one of the best defensive players of his generation, as it will be interesting to see how the Pro Football Hall of Fame finds a Gold Jacket big enough for Watt when he eventually becomes eligible.

Injuries have sometimes held Watt back from further dominating the NFL landscape, and 2021 took another unfortunate turn when Watt suffered a slew of injuries to his shoulder during the game against the Houston Texans, effectively putting him out for the season.

At least, that was the initial thought.

There's been a heavy amount of speculation that Watt could potentially resurface for the Cardinals, despite the major damage suffered that includes a torn labrum, biceps and rotator cuff along with dislocating his shoulder.

Watt was reported to have surgery scheduled for earlier this week. However, when asked if Watt did indeed have the operation, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered an interesting answer on Friday:

"I won't comment on that, but I know he's back in town, so . . ." But, he just let the "so" hang there. Watt was apparently out of town seeking more opinions on how to handle the shoulder injury.

That raised a few eyebrows, although Kingsbury is notorious for playing injury cards close to his chest.

However, further insight was gained when Cardinals general manager Steve Keim joined ArizonaSports 98.7 FM later on Friday to discuss a handful of injuries surrounding the team, Watt included:

Keim said, "The hope is that the pain in the shoulder feels better, he can strengthen it, and that we can potentially move forward without any surgery or putting him on IR. So I think we should know very shortly here. I'm not 100% sure because I have not talked to him today. But if there's anybody that can play, I can promise you it's J.J. Watt," Keim said.

"He's a guy that, I know that there were some questions about him when we signed him, but I couldn't be happier with the addition. Obviously he helped us start off to a 7-0 record and make no mistake, his leadership, the intangibles that he brought to the table, and his physicality were a huge reason that we started off so fast."

There's a glimmer of hope within the organization that Watt can prove his freakish nature in the realm of recovery. A slew of injuries that would have derailed a majority of other players around the league for an entire season may be just another hill for Watt to climb, similar to others he's overcome in previous years.

The apparent hope is he can return and play at some point and then potentially undergo surgery after the season.