Pugh on Murray Wanting a Contract: 'I'll Never Blame a Guy for Doing It'

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh thought that 2021 would be his last season not only in Arizona but for his career.

“I thought last year was gonna be my last year,” Pugh told reporters last week after the team’s first of two minicamp practices.

Pugh agreed to cut his base salary from $7.75 million to $5 million in the 2021 offseason. But the 31-year-old veteran was prepared to retire this offseason if the Cardinals weren't able to meet his needs.

"I thought we were going to go through that battle again, me and (general manager Steve) Keim," Pugh said a week ago. "We were able to figure it out. I said, 'Hey, this is what it is gonna take to get me back.' And he was like, 'Hey, done deal.' So I came in and signed it. I wasn't sure if that was going to happen."

Appearing on The Dave Pasch Podcast hosted by Cardinals play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, Pugh spoke more about his decision to return to football in 2022 and the COVID-19 season.

Pugh has been with the Cardinals since 2018 when he signed a five-year, $45 million contract. He's played with quarterback Kyler Murray since he was first drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

The veteran left guard has seen Murray evolve in terms of finding the easy play now, as opposed to taking risks earlier in his career.

"He's always been more talented than every other guy on the football field," Pugh said. "We had some backyard football moments where things break down. He rolls out and makes a miraculous throw. And we still do that from time to time. It's taken those easy plays that the defense is giving you . . . Let's just dump it out to Rondale Moore and let him go get five or six yards, as opposed to scrambling around running for 40 yards, run it for your dear life and make this miraculous throw. Those are the types of things he's gotten better and better."

Pugh was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2013 and had the fortune to play with quarterback Eli Manning for five seasons. There have been questions about Murray's leadership. Despite attending mandatory minicamp, he was available inconsistently during voluntary workouts. The offseason has also seen Murray scrub social media posts as he's seeking a contract extension.

Despite the outside noise, Pugh believes that Murray has done everything he's been told to do.

"When I was in New York, Eli Manning was not a vocal leader," Pugh said. "He was the first one in and he was the last one out. He did everything right. Kyler comes in, he does everything he does; everything we asked him to do. Everyone's getting all bent out of shape. He's missing voluntary workouts. Voluntary workouts. We weren't here like last year with COVID. We didn't have voluntary workouts the year before. We didn't have voluntary workouts."

He also believes in Murray's goal of getting a new contract.

"There's a finite time for a player with his skill set to get paid. Everyone wants to forget about the business of football. I get it. You want to see us playing on Sundays. But at the same time, if Kyler were to go out there and not get paid and then go out there and have an injury, he'll never get paid. He sacrifices that finite period of time to maximize his capital. And I'll never blame a guy for doing it," Pugh said.

Pasch has been the Cardinals' play-by-play announcer since 2002 and told Pugh that the franchise has seen a number of quarterbacks that have been through that door.

Pugh agreed, even bringing up the 2018 team's 3-13 season, which led to the Cardinals picking No. 1 in the 2019 draft.

"We had the worst offense in NFL history," Pugh said. "When Kyler got here, a light went back on. Relevance came back on. We started playing prime-time games again. We've been in the playoffs. We've been relevant. Our fan base has something to look forward to every year. There's something to be said about that."

With Murray attending mandatory minicamp last week, Pugh believes the Cardinals are getting closer to a solution on a new contract.

"We always (had) the impression he was going to be here," Pugh said. "Obviously, he may not be as happy as he would be if he had the contract. But he's been here, which just let you know the two sides are getting closer. If it was farther apart and they weren't seeing eye to eye and things weren't close, I don't think he would be here. He's here. He wants to win games. If we win games, things take care of themselves. I think it's only a matter of time before this thing gets done. Hopefully, it's done before camp."