Justin Pugh Believes Cardinals Remain Hungry Despite 4-0 Start

All throughout the offseason, leaders on the Arizona Cardinals spoke about the team's hunger to make a push for the postseason following their fragile end to the 2020 season. Players across the board during training camp and preseason carried this message every time one stepped to the podium to speak to the media.

Four games through the Cardinals season, the team finds their record unscathed at 4-0, with an appetite larger than ever to win their next football game.

Guard Justin Pugh spoke Thursday about the prospects of potentially beating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and improving to 5-0 on the season.

"It's huge, because it's the next game," Pugh said. "But I mean, I've had teams that started out great and didn't end well. As you know, we have an extra game to the season. Now it's a long road, obviously, starting at 5-0 would be amazing. But I know the significance of (finishing), what was Tampa Bay, 7-5 last year? They went on to win the Super Bowl.

"So it isn't how you start, at all. We got to keep going into these games hungry. It's a mentality. It's how we practice. It's how we train. It's how we meet in the meeting rooms. That is what makes a team 5-0. We've had close calls; we could easily be sitting here at at 3-1 and not be looking at that. So it's the mentality of how we're going to go into every practice, every meeting, everything that we do with the mentality that we're going to win that day, and then it's going to carry over."

When Pugh was asked to describe the difference between this Cardinals team and 2020's version, Pugh wasn't willing to plant his flag for anything more than what potential the team still held.

He said, "I mean I can hit you with the cliché this year feels different, the players are closer, all those things that you want to hear. But like, we got to prove it. We can say all we want, we got to go out there and still prove it. I've been on teams that started out hot and don't make the playoffs like we did last year. We were the No. 1 offense in the NFL, and then all of a sudden, we don't finish the year the right way. So we've learned from that. Hopefully, we've learned from that.

"We got to go out there and continue to prove it. Until we prove everyone wrong, we're still that same team, we got to go out there and prove it to ourselves. I think last week was a step in the right direction."

As every Cardinals fan recalls, the team spiraled out of the playoff picture following their 6-3 start to the season in 2020. Pugh, now in his fourth season with Arizona, says the team was motivated all throughout the offseason.

"I'd love to tell you that we didn't have to go through that. But, (when) the good teams and the good players, they get knocked down, they get back up and they work even harder. So if that didn't motivate us in the offseason to fix those little nuances that could have put us over the top, because we were in a lot of games last year we could have easily won and gone to the playoffs, so I definitely think that was motivation," said Pugh.

"If it wasn't, we're gonna find out. If we have that same thing happen again, clearly we didn't learn from our mistakes in the past. I think we have, and I'm obviously biased. I'm in the locker room. But I feel like I say this all the time: We have a very, very close group. And it'll show."