Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts: Zaven Collins Plays Sparingly

It might have been a product of the game plan or how things went in California Sunday, but the most glaring entry on the Cardinals’ snap-count log coming out of the 37-20 victory over the Rams was the four snaps rookie linebacker Zaven Collins played.

One of the long-playing story lines of the offseason was how Collins was anointed as the team’s starting Mike linebacker and play-caller immediately after being selected in the first round of the draft. That pronouncement led to incumbent linebacker Jordan Hicks being told he wouldn’t be able to compete for the job and general manager Steve Keim saying he would try to find a trade partner.

Hicks did not participate in offseason work, but reported to training camp after nothing materialized on the trade front and competed to the extent that he has missed only five snaps in four games and none in the last two.

Collins, meanwhile, played 34 and 41% twice in the first three games before being on the field for the defense on only 6% of the snaps Sunday. He did play 12 snaps (43%) on special teams.

Despite suffering a back injury against Jacksonville, left guard Justin Pugh played all 78 offensive snaps against the Rams Sunday.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, making his 2021 season debut, played five snaps on defense and 16 on special teams, the second most on the team.

Cornerback Byron Murphy, who was hampered by a back injury suffered in the game, played only 48 snaps (71%).

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murphy is day-to-day this week, but didn’t seem overly concerned, adding, “We'll see how it progresses tomorrow. If he can go on Wednesday, he'll go. If not, we'll take another day.”

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (78 snaps, 21 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (76/97), Colt McCoy 2/3

Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 52/67; James Conner 33/42, Jonathan Ward 2/3

Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 75/96; A.J. Green 67/86; Christian Kirk 56/72; Rondale Moore 33/42; Antoine Wesley 3/4

Inactive: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 45/58; Darrell Daniels 15/19; Demetrius Harris 9/12

Offensive linemen: RT Josh Jones, LG Justin Pugh 78/100; LT D.J. Humphries, C Rodney Hudson, RG Max Garcia 76/97; G Sean Harlow, G/T Eric Smith, G/T Koda Martin 2/3

Inactive: T Kelvin Beachum, G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (68 snaps, 22 players)

Defensive linemen: DE J.J. Watt 49/72; DT Zach Allen 29/43; NT Rashard Lawrence 19/28; NT Corey Peters, DT Leki Fotu 15/22; DE Michael Dogbe 14/21

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 68/100; OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 65/96; OLB Chandler Jones 61/90; OLB Markus Golden 48/71; OLB Devon Kennard 17/25; OLB Dennis Gardeck 5/7; ILB Zaven Collins 4/6; ILB Zeke Turner 3/4; ILB Tanner Vallejo 2/3

Did not play: OLB Kylie Fitts. Inactive: OLB Victor Dimukeje

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson 68/100; CB Robert Alford 66/97; CB Marco Wilson 64/94; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 48/71; CB Antonio Hamilton 16/24; S Deionte Thompson 4/6

Inactive: CB Tay Gowan

SPECIAL TEAMS (29 snaps, 38 players)

LB Zeke Turner, LB Tanner Vallejo, S Chris Banjo 20/71; LB Dennis Gardeck 16/57; LB Kylie Fitts, K Matt Prater 15/54; TE Demetrius Harris, RB Jonathan Ward 14/50; DT Leki Fotu 13/46; S Deionte Thompson, LB Zaven Collins 12/43; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 9/32; S Jalen Thompson, LB Isaiah Simmons, TE Maxx Williams 8/29; T Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, TE Darrell Daniels, LB Jordan Hicks 7/25; KR Rondale Moore, CB Robert Alford, DE Zach Allen 6/21; S Budda Baker, CB Antonio Hamilton, NT Corey Peters 5/18; WR Antoine Wesley, DE J.J. Watt 4/14; RB Chase Edmonds, CB Marco Wilson, T Josh Jones, CB Byron Murphy Jr., NT Rashard Lawrence 1/4