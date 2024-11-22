Cardinals Keeping Injuries a Mystery vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a handful of question marks on the injury report.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon is playing the waiting game.
"You guys will see the injury report when it comes out today, all of their game statuses, hopefully that's good enough. Had a good couple of days here, have to have a good day today and we'll get into our 48 hour prep."
Friday's injury report between the Cardinals and Seahawks will reveal if players are either out, questionable or doubtful ahead of Sunday.
Sometimes Gannon will reveal if a player will or won't play ahead of the weekend, though with a crucial divisional matchup approaching, he'll let the injury report do the talking instead.
Cardinals starting safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) was not spotted at any point this week practicing with the team, putting his status in Seattle in doubt over the weekend. It's expected rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will again start next to Budda Baker, similar to Week 10's matchup against the New York Jets.
All eyes are on rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who could make his NFL debut this week if all things go to plan. He's practiced in some capacity every day after rehabbing a calf injury that first popped up during preseason.
Fellow rookie and cornerback Max Melton was a surprise add to the injury report on Thursday due to illness, though he was spotted by reporters on Friday.
Another story line to watch moving into the weekend is the status of Kelvin Beachum/Jonah Williams, both of whom could start at right tackle for Arizona. Beachum had a rest day on Wednesday while Williams recently was activated from injured reserve with a knee injury - he's practiced all week.
Game statuses will be revealed later today, though keep an eye on roster moves on Saturday - teams are allowed up to two standard elevations from the practice squad, which could reveal if teams believe certain players will or won't be available on Sunday.