Are More Surprise Departures Coming on Cardinals Roster?

Although KeeSean Johnson wasn't a perennial Pro Bowl player, his release caught many Cardinals fans off guard.

The Arizona Cardinals announced they cut 10 players Monday morning. The team must find its way to a 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.

One of those 10 players waived, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, was a surprise for many to have missed the cut.

Johnson, who played well through training camp and preseason games, wasn't an absolute slam dunk to make Arizona's roster. However, he was a unanimous staff pick by AllCardinals to make the team.

Receivers such as Antoine Wesley, Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch and even Andy Isabella may have been considered by the general public and even those who cover the team to have potentially hit waivers before Johnson.

By no means was Johnson a staple player in the league. However, it's fair to wonder: Are there more surprise cuts on the way?

ESPN's Adam Schefter may have already spoiled another surprise cut, as the team reportedly released safety Chris Banjo.

There's no doubting Arizona enters a pivotal year. With weapons and veteran leadership scattered across the board, there's a real feeling that it's playoffs or bust for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The urgency to capitalize on a roster built to win in the present moment, mixed with the obvious distaste in how the 2020 season ended, just may influence general manager Steve Keim to reconsider options that were once considered foregone conclusions.

Ahead of final roster cuts, the Cardinals still have a few questions to answer when it comes to how their team will be shaped. Will the team carry six receivers? How many running backs will be needed? Is a third quarterback spot necessary?

Whether the Cardinals simply believe more in one of their younger pass-catchers or Johnson potentially slips through waivers, his release proves no roster spot is truly guaranteed.

With the majority of positions already solidified, it's difficult to imagine any relatively big name slips through the cracks.

All eyes are now on the team ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim the official roster to 53 players on Tuesday.