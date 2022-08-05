Kingsbury 'Hopeful' Murray Returns Saturday

For the past week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has remained out of practice due to testing positive for COVID-19 on July 31.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week that Murray's symptoms were "minor."

"I haven't talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and forth, but I know it's nothing major," Kingsbury said on Aug. 1.

Murray is required to be out for a minimum of five days, which ends on Aug. 6, although he could have returned after a negative test. The 24-year-old's positive COVID test was discovered more than a week after he agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" that Murray can return from COVID protocol Saturday. That means Cardinals fans could potentially see Murray in action at the Red and White Practice. Murray didn't participate in last week's "Back Together Saturday" as he rested his arm and wrist.

Whether Murray returns on Saturday or next week, he has a chance to be available for the team's first preseason game on Aug. 12 in Cincinnati. Murray appeared in one preseason of the team's two games in 2021.

With Murray out for the past week, the Cardinals have gotten quarterback reps from Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano.

"I like them to get those reps to see exactly what we have," Kingsbury said. "Sometimes when he's just getting two reps a day, it's hard to really get in a rhythm and show what you can do as a player. And with a lot of the top-level players sitting out today, I thought it was a good day to get them a bunch of reps."

It will be interesting to see if Murray participates in Saturday's Red and White practice to the delight of Cardinals fans.