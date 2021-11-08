Cardinals' Colt Shows He's the Real McCoy

This story, written by Albert Breer, originally appears on SI's MMQB:

The Cardinals are 8–1, and a communication mishap away from being 9–0. They have a win without their head coach and, now, another without their quarterback.

And maybe what was most impressive about Arizona’s breezy 31–17 victory in Santa Clara over the Niners on Sunday was the initial burst out of the gate. The Cardinals’ second drive covered 57 yards in nine plays and ended with a touchdown. Their third drive went 80 yards in eight plays and put another six on the board. Their fourth drive went 85 yards in 14 plays and ended in a field goal. Meanwhile, over that time, the defense forced two fumbles and two punts, and didn’t give up a point.

So without not just Kyler Murray, but also DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and, after just one carry, Chase Edmonds, Kliff Kingsbury’s Cardinals systematically took a proud San Francisco team apart, and showed more of what we’ve already seen from them over the season’s first two months.

“I think this is a special group,” said Colt McCoy, who stepped in for Murray on Sunday, over the phone postgame. “I love playing with these guys. The offensive line is such a strong unit. We lost a couple of those guys today, so hopefully we can get them back, see where they are. Our defense is playing at a really high level. And I wanted to come in here and not turn the ball over. ... Guys rallied around me.

“We kinda all knew it was gonna be a possibility as the week went on, and I just tried to come in here and play with confidence and execute what we do. I’ve had a front-row seat to it for the last eight weeks, so I felt pretty good about it. And we found a way.”

McCoy did more than find a way—he was deadly efficient in completing 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards and piloting an offense that might not have been as dangerous as it would’ve been had Murray played, but gave Arizona all it needed to get the job done.

And really, this is just the continuation of how the last decade or so of McCoy’s career has gone. It’s why Jay Gruden valued him at the level he did in Washington for six years. It’s also why Jason Garrett, who’d been in the division with McCoy as the Cowboys’ coach, wanted him to back up Daniel Jones last year in New York.

This time around, Kingsbury was the beneficiary of McCoy’s approach and readiness to pick up the bat when it’s time to pinch-hit.

“I work really hard; I really care about it and I want to be ready in a pinch—whether you give me a week’s practice or if I gotta come off the bench late to win the game,” he said. “And I try to instill confidence in everyone around me, even the quarterback, just to know that like if something happens, I’ll be ready to go. And I just assume that responsibility. Obviously, a lot of things have to happen right. Like we hit on some big plays today that really drove us to victory.

“But, again, I spend a lot of time studying the game, studying our offense and our system and what we do. Being a second set of eyes for Kyler, I think he and I’s relationship has been really, really good this year. We all want him to get back, so I’m thankful. I pride myself on being ready to play and to be able to come out here and do that today, it was big.”

And in a way, what Cardinals GM Steve Keim saw in Kingsbury when making the controversial choice to hire the fired Texas Tech coach in 2019 came home to roost, too.

One of the things that pulled Keim in with Kingsbury in the first place was how he got quarterbacks of different shapes, sizes and skill sets to play at a high level for him, whether it was Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, or Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb or Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Along those lines, McCoy told me that there really wasn’t a whole lot of adjustment in the offense needed for him to play in Murray’s place.

“It was more of a preference of like what I like on third downs, what do I like in the red zone,” McCoy said. “As far as the normal flow of the game, I try to do the zone-read enough to keep them honest. Maybe not as much as K1, but I would say it was just more of a feel thing—Kliff was getting a feel for what I liked.”

And, McCoy continued, that held even as the Niners tried to throw curveballs to jam up the Cardinals’ having to adjust to so many personnel changes in one fell swoop.

“They usually play a lot of man, and they didn’t hardly play a snap of man today, they were playing zone,” he said. “I was having to work my eyes and stay in the pocket. I just thought overall the offensive line played great. James [Conner] just is a baller. He runs hard. We hit on a couple screens when they pressured us that were big plays. And I’ve been in the league for a long time—it’s really hard to go on the road in your division against a really, really good football team and find a way to win. And we did.”

In the end, McCoy posted a 119.4 passer rating in Murray’s place, and Conner churned out 96 yards on 21 carries, and another 77 yards on five catches (including a 45-yard touchdown) with Edmonds down. Christian Kirk had six catches for 91 yards, and Rondale Moore had five catches for 25 yards with Hopkins and Green out.

And Arizona, down all these guys again, kept rolling.

“It’s a very good team,” McCoy said. “I think there are some very good veteran guys on this team who have played a lot of football, and I think they recognize how good our team could be. And so it means a lot to a lot of people, and I think when you have that combination of some good young players, some good veterans who played a lot of big games, I think there’s an urgency, and I thought today was a huge step for our football team.

“To lose a heartbreaker at home on Thursday night, you got three extra days to think about it and then kinda put it to bed. And come on the road in the division to get a win, I’ve been on teams that wouldn’t have been able to handle that.”

Clearly, these Cardinals can handle a lot.