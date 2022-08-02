Skip to main content

Kingsbury on Watson Given Same Suspension as Hopkins: 'I Just Feel Bad for Hop'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave this thoughts on Deshaun Watson receiving the same suspension as DeAndre Hopkins.

The Arizona Cardinals will not have DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games due to the five-time Pro Bowl receiver violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. A test result last November showed traces of the prohibited substance Ostarine.

From when the decision was made in May to the present day, Hopkins has been adamant about the NFL's decision. Three months ago, Hopkins said that he and his team would investigate what caused the substance to be found in his body. Last Saturday, Hopkins said that "the NFL is very black and white . . . I wish the NFL wasn't so black and white, but it is what it is."

So once Hopkins' former teammate Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension, the same as Hopkins — the 30-year-old receiver posted on Instagram that he was "innocent."

While the NFL PED policy is different from the Personal Conduct Policy, it's hard to imagine equal punishments for a banned substance (Hopkins claims the substance was low level) and for accusations from more than 20 women for sexual harassment.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about Watson and Hopkins receiving the same suspension.

"I haven't followed the details of (the Watson) case," Kingsbury said. "I just feel bad for Hop in his deal. I don't know really the details of his case, either. I just know, I believe what he tells me and it's unfortunate that he's having to miss games."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Aug. 1 decision on Watson was made by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL and NFLPA can appeal the findings within three days.

As for Hopkins' case, he withdrew his appeal several months being notified of the positive test. The initial report by NFL Network claimed that the substance found in Hopkins' system was used as a masking agent to influence the drug test. The NFLPA later released a statement revealing there was no evidence to support that it was a masking agent. The NFL Network updated and rectified its report.

Still, it's possible that the NFL could take another look at Hopkins' case and Kingsbury is a believer in Hopkins' argument. 

"I'm not sure where it lies. I hope that he'll get a just result in the end. The only thing he's ever lied to me about is being open on pass plays because he says he's open every single play. So that would be it. But we have a great relationship. (As) I said, I trust what he tells me," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury is planning on easing Hopkins' workload during training camp and the preseason. However, the veteran receiver won't be allowed to participate in the team's activities during the first six weeks that he's suspended.

The Cardinals head coach isn't worried about Hopkins staying prepared while away from the team until Week 7.

“He’s gonna stay in town and work out and train and be ready to roll,” Kingsbury said. “He’s the type of athlete I think that no matter how many days he misses, he can go out there and still do what he does."

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Big Day for Defense with Kyler Murray Sidelined

By Alex Weiner7 minutes ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Kyler Murray Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Aaron Decker4 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Kliff Kingsbury Keeping Eye on CB Competition; Wants Byron Murphy Jr. in Nickel

By Alex WeinerJul 31, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Talks Defense

By Howard BalzerJul 31, 2022 1:44 PM EDT
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons No One Like Him

By Howard BalzerJul 31, 2022 1:06 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 11, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
News

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Prepares for Six-Game Suspension

By Aaron DeckerJul 30, 2022 10:59 PM EDT
Isaiah Simmons
News

Arizona Cardinals Vance Joseph Calls Isaiah Simmons 'STAR' of Defense

By Ryan SanudoJul 30, 2022 9:06 PM EDT
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Murray Rests, First Open Practice for Fans

By Aaron DeckerJul 30, 2022 8:21 PM EDT