Kingsbury on Watson Given Same Suspension as Hopkins: 'I Just Feel Bad for Hop'

The Arizona Cardinals will not have DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games due to the five-time Pro Bowl receiver violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. A test result last November showed traces of the prohibited substance Ostarine.

From when the decision was made in May to the present day, Hopkins has been adamant about the NFL's decision. Three months ago, Hopkins said that he and his team would investigate what caused the substance to be found in his body. Last Saturday, Hopkins said that "the NFL is very black and white . . . I wish the NFL wasn't so black and white, but it is what it is."

So once Hopkins' former teammate Deshaun Watson was given a six-game suspension, the same as Hopkins — the 30-year-old receiver posted on Instagram that he was "innocent."

While the NFL PED policy is different from the Personal Conduct Policy, it's hard to imagine equal punishments for a banned substance (Hopkins claims the substance was low level) and for accusations from more than 20 women for sexual harassment.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about Watson and Hopkins receiving the same suspension.

"I haven't followed the details of (the Watson) case," Kingsbury said. "I just feel bad for Hop in his deal. I don't know really the details of his case, either. I just know, I believe what he tells me and it's unfortunate that he's having to miss games."

The Aug. 1 decision on Watson was made by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL and NFLPA can appeal the findings within three days.

As for Hopkins' case, he withdrew his appeal several months being notified of the positive test. The initial report by NFL Network claimed that the substance found in Hopkins' system was used as a masking agent to influence the drug test. The NFLPA later released a statement revealing there was no evidence to support that it was a masking agent. The NFL Network updated and rectified its report.

Still, it's possible that the NFL could take another look at Hopkins' case and Kingsbury is a believer in Hopkins' argument.

"I'm not sure where it lies. I hope that he'll get a just result in the end. The only thing he's ever lied to me about is being open on pass plays because he says he's open every single play. So that would be it. But we have a great relationship. (As) I said, I trust what he tells me," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury is planning on easing Hopkins' workload during training camp and the preseason. However, the veteran receiver won't be allowed to participate in the team's activities during the first six weeks that he's suspended.

The Cardinals head coach isn't worried about Hopkins staying prepared while away from the team until Week 7.

“He’s gonna stay in town and work out and train and be ready to roll,” Kingsbury said. “He’s the type of athlete I think that no matter how many days he misses, he can go out there and still do what he does."