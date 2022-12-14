Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Wednesday and gave injury updates to some key players on the team.

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with injuries all season, and Week 15's preparations for the Denver Broncos didn't bring a change of luck.

After their first day of practice, Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters and gave a few injury updates to some notable names:

-Kyler Murray will be placed on injured reserve soon after his ACL tear on Monday night. That will officially make Murray done for the season. Kingsbury says Murray is expected to have surgery after Christmas.

-Zach Allen had surgery on his hand, will miss this week and unsure of timetable of return.

-Byron Murphy still working through the back injury that has kept him out since Week 10 according to Kingsbury. The Cardinals recently released Trayvon Mullen and hope to see Christian Matthew continue to progress.

-Colt McCoy walked away with some minor bumps and bruises, but both he and Kingsbury told reporters he is fine and healthy.

-Cardinals hope to get Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez back at some point this season as well. No update on Marco Wilson, who exited with a stinger injury vs. New England.

The first injury report for Cardinals-Broncos will be released later today.

